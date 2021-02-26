Funds from USDA Rural Development allocated for distance learning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced today (Friday) $3,123,833 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development. These funds will go to towards the implementation of distance learning and telemedicine programs in WV. Additionally, this the money will be used to upgrade telecommunications and improve information technology for healthcare providers in the state.

Senator Manchin acknowledged that “the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the daily lives of every West Virginian and American, especially our healthcare professionals and students. Schools and healthcare providers have had to adapt to safely serve their students and patients, which has been difficult due to the lack of reliable, affordable broadband access across the state. I’m pleased the USDA is investing in our West Virginia communities to help schools, colleges and care providers adapt to distance learning and telemedicine.” Manchin went on to say that he “will fight to ensure schools and healthcare centers have the funding and resources they need to help West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Senator Capito also weighed in, stating that “West Virginians living in small, hard-to-reach communities across the state often find it difficult to receive quality care due to lack of options for access. USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants are so important in helping address this issue by supporting efforts to help connect our communities with one another, which ultimately help expand opportunities for residents. Through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have worked to significantly increase funding for this program. I’m proud to have played a role in securing these important funds that will go a long way in making it easier for our medical and educational experts to expand these services to rural communities across the state.”

Individual awards are listed below:

· $999,999 – Morgan County Board Of Education

· $686,656 – Lincoln Primary Care Center

· $614,048 – Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.

· $429,841 – Ohio Valley Physicians, Inc.

· $247,500 – Glenville State College Foundation

· $145,789 – New River Community and Technical College

