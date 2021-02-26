Gerald Louis “Jughead” Reed, age 69 of Tingler Lane, Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born February 18, 1952 in Grafton, WV a son of the late James Ralph Reed, Sr. and Delores Ann (Rosier) Reed. He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn (McWilliams) Reed; two children Heidi J. Reed of Grafton and Joshua C. Reed of Texas; grandchildren, Gage L. Reed, Jerra B. Halbritter, Jaxon T. Halbritter and Jorgia E. Halbritter, all of Grafton; two step grandchildren Larsen M. Roussel and Brooklyn M. Haddix ; one brother, John L. Reed of Leesburg, FL; one sister-in-law Jammie Rucker and husband Garry of Grafton; also several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Terry Reed Gay and one brother James R. Reed, Jr. Jerry joined the US Marine Corp in 1969 and served in Vietnam from 1970-1971. He retired from Verizon as a cable splicer after over 40 years of service. Jerry’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, boating, fishing, hunting, golfing and taking “Wheema Whoppa” day trips with the family. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses at UPMC for the excellent care. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, March 2ND from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1100 a.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Taylor County Honor Guard and the US Marine Honor Guard. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

