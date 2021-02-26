Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We weren’t as warm today as we were yesterday, but at least it was tolerable and sunny. We’ll remain dry tonight, with a mix of clouds, as our area of high pressure moves east. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s tonight. By tomorrow, we warm up to the upper-40s, with skies being mostly cloudy. In the late-afternoon to early-evening hours, a disturbance brings rain showers to the lowlands and snow showers to the mountains. The NWS office in Charleston has put out Winter Weather Advisories for Randolph, Pocahontas, and Webster counties due to potentially seeing up to 3″ of snow, 0.1″ of ice, and some gusty winds, which could mean slick road conditions. The Advisory ends 7 AM Saturday. We get a brief break during the overnight hours, before more rain showers come on Saturday morning and afternoon. Even more rain showers and clouds come in on Sunday, as another front wobbles through WV for the day, so Sunday will be a soggy mess. By the time the system leaves on Monday, we’ll likely see over an inch of rain in the lowlands. Slick road conditions are possible, so take your time when traveling. It’s not until Monday that we get a break from the rain. On the bright side, temperatures will be mild over the weekend, with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but at least we’ll still be dry. Lows will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: We start out cloudy but dry for the morning and afternoon, but by the evening, a disturbance brings rain showers to NCWV. Many of these showers are on-again, off-again. High: 48.

Saturday: Another bout of rain showers comes in for the morning and afternoon, as another front pushes into the area. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High: 56.

Sunday: Even more rain comes in on Sunday, as yet another front comes into WV, bringing rain showers for much of the day. Some patches of rain might be moderate at times. High: 54.

