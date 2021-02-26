Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 26, 2021

A wet weekend ahead
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! We made it to the end of the week. What a nice week we had, especially with Tuesday and Wednesday’s spring-like temperatures and sunshine. Today wasn’t a bad day either. There were some high thin clouds around but temperatures here in Clarksburg reached 50F by 3 pm. Showers are now on the way and will be here this early evening. This won’t be continuous rain, but more intermittent, with precipitation easing overnight, then off and on through the morning and early afternoon. There will be a break and even some sun poking through Saturday afternoon with temperatures back up to a nice spring-like high 50′s for many. Overnight Saturday just expect to see some increasing clouds, with some heavier rain back on us for Sunday morning. Some of these showers could be heavy and accompanied by some thunder. The rest of the day Sunday will look to be pretty wet, most of our weekend rainfall accumulation will happen then. When all is said and done, Elkins could see nearly over 2 1/2″ of rain by Monday morning, less amounts to the north. A quick look to Monday and expect to see an improving day with fewer clouds by the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, possible rain: Low: 41

Saturday: Showers early, then some sun: High 58

Sunday: Rain showers: High: 60

Monday: AM clouds, PM sun: High: 49

