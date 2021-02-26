Advertisement

Lincoln’s Joyce signs with Alderson Broaddus Cheer

Will be a stunter for the Battlers
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln senior cheerleader Kaylee Joyce inked with Alderson Broaddus Cheer on Thursday.

Joyce will join teammate Kandance Robinson with the Battlers, as she inked with AB last week.

Joyce was a stunter for the Cougars and is especially excited to continue her cheer career with the Battlers after the competitive portion of the HS cheer season was canceled due to COVID-19.

