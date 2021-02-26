Morgantown fire determined to be result of arson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 1:16 a.m. Friday morning, the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a 1st alarm structure fire on the 400th block of Protzman Street. The building was a three-story rental house owned by Blue Sky Realty.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire on the exterior siding of the structure. In less than 10 minutes, the fire was contained.

The flames produced an estimated $1,500 in damages. One occupant reported smoke that inside their apartment had activated the fire alarm system. Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-284-7486. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

