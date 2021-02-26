Advertisement

Morgantown fire determined to be result of arson

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At approximately 1:16 a.m. Friday morning, the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a 1st alarm structure fire on the 400th block of Protzman Street. The building was a three-story rental house owned by Blue Sky Realty.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire on the exterior siding of the structure. In less than 10 minutes, the fire was contained.

The flames produced an estimated $1,500 in damages. One occupant reported smoke that inside their apartment had activated the fire alarm system. Investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-284-7486. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Nine special education teachers left their positions in Marion County and the school district...
Marion County Board of Education votes to implement in-person 4-day school week
wildlife education center
New wildlife education center to open in West Virginia

Latest News

Soldiers were welcomed back by family and friends at various locations throughout the State of...
111th Engineer Brigade Deployment Ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021
Senator Shelley Moore Capito talks about resumed discussion on COVID-19 relief
Funds from USDA Rural Development allocated for distance learning
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 26 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 26 2021 12 PM
DHHR 02-26-2021
DHHR Covid-19 Numbers