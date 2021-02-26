Murray charged with strangulation after domestic violence incident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alexander Murray, age 28, is being charged with strangulation after an alleged domestic violence incident. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly struck a woman in the head multiple times, and then slammed her onto a bed and then onto the floor. He then strangled her.

The victim and Murray did know each other, and Murray was previously convicted for domestic battery in 2018.

