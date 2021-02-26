Advertisement

Notre Dame College, Charleston tabbed preseason MEC football favorites

5-game spring season begins in March
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference 5-game spring season begins in the second week of March.

On Thursday, the conference revealed its preseason coaches poll. Notre Dame College & the University of Charleston were tabbed to win the north & south divisions respectively.

Fairmont State was tabbed third in the north & Alderson Broaddus was selected last ahead of its first season in the conference.

Glenville State was picked third in the South Division while WV Wesleyan tied for 5th.

MEC North Division

1. Notre Dame -- 64 (9)

2. Frostburg State -- 52 (2)

3. Fairmont State -- 47 (1)

4. West Liberty -- 41

5. Wheeling -- 22

6. Alderson Broaddus -- 20

MEC South Division

1. Charleston -- 60 (5)

2. West Virginia State -- 55 (5)

3. Glenville State -- 48 (1)

4. UNC Pembroke -- 41 (1)

T5. Concord -- 21

T5. West Virginia Wesleyan -- 21

MEC Preseason Poll

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Nine special education teachers left their positions in Marion County and the school district...
Marion County Board of Education votes to implement in-person 4-day school week
A woman's pre-pandemic tattoo takes on whole new meaning that she says is now a bit of a joke.
Woman goes viral for badly timed mask tattoo
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

Shields
Shields, RCB girls basketball optimistic heading into 2021 campaign
WVU men’s soccer set for delayed opener on Friday at No. 25 Charlotte
Joyce
Lincoln’s Joyce signs with Alderson Broaddus Cheer
Pro Day
West Virginia Pro Day set for March 18