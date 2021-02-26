Notre Dame College, Charleston tabbed preseason MEC football favorites

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference 5-game spring season begins in the second week of March.

On Thursday, the conference revealed its preseason coaches poll. Notre Dame College & the University of Charleston were tabbed to win the north & south divisions respectively.

Fairmont State was tabbed third in the north & Alderson Broaddus was selected last ahead of its first season in the conference.

Glenville State was picked third in the South Division while WV Wesleyan tied for 5th.

MEC North Division

1. Notre Dame -- 64 (9)

2. Frostburg State -- 52 (2)

3. Fairmont State -- 47 (1)

4. West Liberty -- 41

5. Wheeling -- 22

6. Alderson Broaddus -- 20

MEC South Division

1. Charleston -- 60 (5)

2. West Virginia State -- 55 (5)

3. Glenville State -- 48 (1)

4. UNC Pembroke -- 41 (1)

T5. Concord -- 21

T5. West Virginia Wesleyan -- 21

