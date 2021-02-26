Shields, RCB girls basketball optimistic heading into 2021 campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB girls basketball enters year one under longtime Bridgeport boys baseball coach Robert Shields.

The Flying Eagles returns four players that played starting minutes in their 2020 5-18 campaign. However, they will be without honorable mention all-stater Avery Childers will miss the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

Shields has added former Lincoln first team all-state guard Victoria Sturm. She averaged 15.5 points per game last season and recently committed to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball.

RCB begins its season on Wednesday March 3 against Philip Barbour.

TONIGHT AT 11 @WDTVSports 🏀

We check in with @GirlsRcb & first year head coach.. ROBERT face SHIELDS 🙊 pic.twitter.com/txPJ4GWdlk — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.