Shields, RCB girls basketball optimistic heading into 2021 campaign

Lincoln guard Sturm transferred to Byrd in offseason
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB girls basketball enters year one under longtime Bridgeport boys baseball coach Robert Shields.

The Flying Eagles returns four players that played starting minutes in their 2020 5-18 campaign. However, they will be without honorable mention all-stater Avery Childers will miss the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

Shields has added former Lincoln first team all-state guard Victoria Sturm. She averaged 15.5 points per game last season and recently committed to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball.

RCB begins its season on Wednesday March 3 against Philip Barbour.

