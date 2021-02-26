State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half

MORGNTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A decision made by the state to reduce the amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Monongalia county took officials by surprise.

A letter from the Monongalia County commission, explains the reason governor justice is reducing the number of vaccines for the area.

The letter states some of the other counties have not been as productive or efficient in vaccinating their citizens.

“I fully expected less, I didn’t expect our supply to be cut in half,” said President of the Monongalia County Commission Sean Sikora.

The letter states that it went from 768 doses, to 390 doses.

“When we got notice that our vaccine distribution was being cut in half, we obviously have to take the position to defend our citizens,” said the Commissioner.

He suggests that one way to attack the problem is to send struggling counties a road map so they can learn to do things efficiently.

“Our suggestion is rather than take vaccinations from areas that are doing a job of putting the vaccinations out, why not utilize those same processes and send them to other counties and help them to a better job.”

Monongalia County is one of three counties in the state with an infection rate in the red. The commissioners hope to work with the governor on a new vaccine distribution policy.

“There’s other ways to attack this issue.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.