W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward

Jamie Eugene Morgan
Jamie Eugene Morgan(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are searching for Jamie Eugene Morgan, a wanted man with multiple felony warrants.

WVSP are asking the public’s help in locating him.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office is offering an award of up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to Morgan’s arrest for arson.

Morgan also has felony warrants for burglaries and larcenies.

Morgan is described as being 5′5″, weighing 120 lbs., and having long light brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Any information should be reported to the Franklin Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-358-2200.

