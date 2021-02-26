WVU men’s soccer set for delayed opener on Friday at No. 25 Charlotte

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer will finally get its opportunity to begin their spring season on Friday at No. 25 Charlotte.

The Mountaineers opener against Coastal Carolina was canceled last week due to COVID-19 issues within the CC program.

Instead, West Virginia played an exhibition match against Old Dominion. The Mountaineers won 2-1.

First-year head coach Dan Stratford is excited to lead his group in match #1 against a nationally ranked foe.

It's been a long time coming, but everything we've been working toward gets underway tomorrow at Charlotte! #HailWV



FULL PREVIEW ⤵https://t.co/2pVUoSEBaR — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) February 25, 2021

