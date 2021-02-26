WVU men’s soccer set for delayed opener on Friday at No. 25 Charlotte
Will play 49ers at 5 p.m. on Friday
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer will finally get its opportunity to begin their spring season on Friday at No. 25 Charlotte.
The Mountaineers opener against Coastal Carolina was canceled last week due to COVID-19 issues within the CC program.
Instead, West Virginia played an exhibition match against Old Dominion. The Mountaineers won 2-1.
First-year head coach Dan Stratford is excited to lead his group in match #1 against a nationally ranked foe.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.