Fairmont State comes back to edge Glenville State, 100-89

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State built a 9-point lead with 9 minutes to play but Fairmont State rallied back to defeat the Pioneers, 100-89.

Isaiah Sanders led the Falcons with 28 points with 4 threes while Dale Bonner added 19 points.

Cole VonHandorf had 16 points & Seth Younkin added 16 with 11 rebounds. Zyon Dobbs added 14 points off the bench.

John Williams had a game-high 31 points for the Pioneers and Hegel Augustin had 23.

Fairmont State will play Frostburg in its final game of the season on Saturday while the Pioneers will take on Concord at 4:30 p.m.

