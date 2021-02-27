Advertisement

Health officials report 346 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 131,580.

296,693 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 194,412 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,297.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 55-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 7,486 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 237 patients are currently hospitalized, 65 patients are in ICU, and 37 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,204), Berkeley (9,675), Boone (1,575), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,010), Cabell (7,788), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,655), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,067), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,528), Hancock (2,591), Hardy (1,265), Harrison (4,827), Jackson (1,666), Jefferson (3,616), Kanawha (12,058), Lewis (1,033), Lincoln (1,220), Logan (2,695), Marion (3,663), Marshall (3,003), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,211), Mineral (2,580), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (7,994), Monroe (945), Morgan (931), Nicholas (1,174), Ohio (3,626), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (593), Preston (2,531), Putnam (4,203), Raleigh (4,686), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (700), Taylor (1,083), Tucker (499), Tyler (615), Upshur (1,679), Wayne (2,610), Webster (319), Wetzel (1,083), Wirt (359), Wood (7,034), Wyoming (1,739).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

