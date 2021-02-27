Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 26, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend will be very soggy, with plenty of rain coming down. We already saw some rain from today’s disturbance, with snow in the mountains. Some freezing drizzle and snow showers will be left in the mountain counties tonight, as leftover moisture stays behind. This could mean we’ll see a light glaze of ice and some snow on the roads. Slick mountain roads are possible, so take your time when traveling tonight. In the lowlands, we’ll see a break from the rain overnight. By Saturday morning, a front will bring more rain into WV, before it leaves for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s for Saturday. Even more rain will come on Sunday, starting in the morning as a stationary front moves through WV and brings excess moisture into the Mountain State. Some patches of rain will be heavy at times. It’s likely that we’ll see over two inches of rain in many locations by the time the rain stops falling on Monday morning. Because of the amount of rain expected, Flood Watches will also go into effect tomorrow night to Monday morning. We might see patches of isolated flooding. Even if that doesn’t happen, slick roads are a given, so be careful if traveling on Sunday. On the bright side, this will lessen the precipitation deficit that we have so far this year. It’s not until late-morning Monday that the system finally leaves, allowing skies to clear for Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: We’ll see a few showers tonight, but we’ll mostly see a break from the rain in the lowlands. The mountain counties might see some patches of freezing drizzle, due to leftover moisture. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Starting between 6 to 7 AM, another front pushes in and brings more rain showers. The front leaves, taking the rain with it, in the afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. High: 54.

Sunday: Even more rain will come in on Sunday morning, and we’ll see rain for most of the day. Patches of rain will be heavy at times, which could make slick road conditions and even patches of isolated flooding. High: 56.

Monday: The system leaves in the mid-morning hours, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-40s. At least we’ll be dry for the day. High: 48.

