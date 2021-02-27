Mountaineer men’s soccer downs Charlotte, 3-0 to open Stratford era
All three goals came in the first half
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer (1-0) scored three goals on three first half shots to down No. 25 Charlotte, (0-1-2) to open the 2021 season.
It’s the first victory for rookie head coach & Mountaineer alum Dan Stratford.
Freshman Ciro Bourlout Jaeggi opened the scoring in the fourth minute on an assist from Jesus De Vicente. Bjarne Thisen added another in the 31st on a penalty kick and Tony Pineda knocked home a score on a perfect set up from Morgantown native Elijah Borneo in the 36th.
West Virginia will host Northern Illinois to open MAC play on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.