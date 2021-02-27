Mountaineer men’s soccer downs Charlotte, 3-0 to open Stratford era

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer (1-0) scored three goals on three first half shots to down No. 25 Charlotte, (0-1-2) to open the 2021 season.

It’s the first victory for rookie head coach & Mountaineer alum Dan Stratford.

Freshman Ciro Bourlout Jaeggi opened the scoring in the fourth minute on an assist from Jesus De Vicente. Bjarne Thisen added another in the 31st on a penalty kick and Tony Pineda knocked home a score on a perfect set up from Morgantown native Elijah Borneo in the 36th.

West Virginia will host Northern Illinois to open MAC play on Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m.

The players effort tonight was epic. So was our rendition of country roads post game! We’ll continue to improve and have a great platform for the spring with today’s win. Well done, men! @WVUMensSoccer https://t.co/PrRdD5YtRU — Daniel Stratford (@DanStrats) February 27, 2021

