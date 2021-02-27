No. 10 West Virginia looks for season sweep over streaking Kansas State
Wildcats defeated No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will play 4 home games in 8 days to round out its regular season, beginning on Saturday against Kansas State (7-18) at 4 p.m.
The Wildcats have won two straight games, including a 62-67 upset over No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Bruce Weber starts his only senior, Mike McGirl, along with four under classmen.
The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 67-49 in January in Manhattan.
