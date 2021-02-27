No. 10 West Virginia looks for season sweep over streaking Kansas State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will play 4 home games in 8 days to round out its regular season, beginning on Saturday against Kansas State (7-18) at 4 p.m.

The Wildcats have won two straight games, including a 62-67 upset over No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Bruce Weber starts his only senior, Mike McGirl, along with four under classmen.

The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 67-49 in January in Manhattan.

The First of Four Home Games in Eight Days!



📅 Saturday, Feb. 27

🕑 4:00 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN2

🗺️ Morgantown, https://t.co/hpJFlAxfuZ.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/K7tBncqABd — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 26, 2021

