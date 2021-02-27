Advertisement

No. 23 Mountaineer baseball hits 3 homers in 13-3 win over Kennesaw State

WOLF: 7 IP, 0 RUNS, 4 HITS, 4 KS
West Virginia's Victor Scott, left, places a plastic viking helmet on Kevin Brophy (13) after...
West Virginia's Victor Scott, left, places a plastic viking helmet on Kevin Brophy (13) after his home run during an NCAA baseball game against Kennesaw State on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Conway, S.C. West Virginia won 13-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 23rd ranked Mountaineer baseball (3-2) started the CCU Baseball tournament with a bang, defeating Kennesaw State (3-2), 13-3.

Jackson Wolf sent the tone on the mound going 7 innings with no runs, 4 hits and 4 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers hit three home runs in the contest from first baseman Matt McCormick, outfielder Victor Scott and third baseman Kevin Brophy.

Brophy went 2-for-5 with 1 run and 4 RBIs. Scott was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

WVU plays Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

