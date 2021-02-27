No. 23 Mountaineer baseball hits 3 homers in 13-3 win over Kennesaw State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 23rd ranked Mountaineer baseball (3-2) started the CCU Baseball tournament with a bang, defeating Kennesaw State (3-2), 13-3.

Jackson Wolf sent the tone on the mound going 7 innings with no runs, 4 hits and 4 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers hit three home runs in the contest from first baseman Matt McCormick, outfielder Victor Scott and third baseman Kevin Brophy.

Brophy went 2-for-5 with 1 run and 4 RBIs. Scott was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

WVU plays Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

