No. 23 Mountaineer baseball hits 3 homers in 13-3 win over Kennesaw State
WOLF: 7 IP, 0 RUNS, 4 HITS, 4 KS
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 23rd ranked Mountaineer baseball (3-2) started the CCU Baseball tournament with a bang, defeating Kennesaw State (3-2), 13-3.
Jackson Wolf sent the tone on the mound going 7 innings with no runs, 4 hits and 4 strikeouts.
The Mountaineers hit three home runs in the contest from first baseman Matt McCormick, outfielder Victor Scott and third baseman Kevin Brophy.
Brophy went 2-for-5 with 1 run and 4 RBIs. Scott was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
WVU plays Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.
