Senator Capito visits vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) visited a vaccine clinic in Charleston early Saturday and then stopped at a National Guard COVID-19 vaccine distribution center and food bank in Rock Branch.

“It’s an honor to welcome Senator Capito to our clinic and show her how Kanawha County and West Virginia are leading the way in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. She and her team have worked hard to support our vaccination efforts and it will be wonderful for her to see it in person,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said.

Sen. Capito visited the state’s largest vaccine clinic and met with local, city, state, and health officials regarding vaccination efforts.

“West Virginians continue to show incredible resiliency in overcoming the many challenges of the COVID pandemic, and our state’s National Guard has been at the forefront every step of the way. It was great to see firsthand the work being done to ensure our medical facilities and other organizations have the equipment they need to keep people safe, as well as how local groups are pitching in help those in need provide food for their families.”

The National Guard warehouse in Rock Branch Sen. Capito toured stores and distributes PPE, syringes, ventilators, and other COVID-19 supplies.

She also visited a regional food bank on site the National Guard, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Facing Hunger Food Bank, and Mountaineer Food Bank operate as part of a joint partnership.

