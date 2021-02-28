Ernestine Oliver Ernestine Oliver, 92, of Big Isaac and Jarvisville Communities, departed this life Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born November 23, 1928 in Big Isaac, a daughter of the late Ernest Greynolds and Lola Coffindaffer Greynolds. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Dean Oliver, on June 6, 1963; her sister Betty Fittro and great-grandson Michael Neal Oliver. She is survived by her children, Darlene Llerena of Zephyrhills, FL; Roger (Cyrena) Oliver of Big Isaac; Pamela (Jerry) Coffman of Coburn’s Creek, Clarksburg; Lester (Carol) Oliver of Brushy Fork Community, Bridgeport; and Randall (Sharon) Oliver of Big Isaac. Her grandchildren Mike Godfrey, Kevin Godfrey, Christine Curby, Greg Oliver, Brian Oliver, Stephanie Fluharty, Patrick Coffman, Lisa Finley, Crystal Miller, Rebecca Eason and Christopher Oliver and great-grandchildren Jeffrey and Jake Godfrey, Ashley, Dallas and Anthony Curby, Colten and Emily Oliver, Abby and Kayden Fluharty, Madison and Zachary Coffman, Sean and Tyler Whetstone, Matt Miller, Paige and Henry Oliver and Ryleigh Eason. Also surviving is her special sister-in-law, Margaret Masters; and her special friends, Sue Swisher, Deb Vaughn, Earl Richards, Butch and Thelma Shaffer, June Lamb and Wayne Davis, Barbara Hart, and Bernice Kimble; and the many others that took the time to visit or call her. Ernestine lived all her life in the same house in Big Isaac. She was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1946. She retired after 26 years of service from Doddridge County Board of Education as a cook and custodian. She attended faithfully Meadow Valley United Methodist Church. The family would like to express their thankfulness to the many friends and neighbors who went by frequently to spend time with her at Genesis Healthcare and a special thanks to her caregivers who made every effort to her care. Condolences to the Oliver Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 2-4 & 6 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with Reverend Denver Burnside presiding. Interment will follow in the Big Isaac Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

