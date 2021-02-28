Glenville State Men and Women Seeded Second in MEC Tournament

ATHENS, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams locked up No. 2 seeds in the 2021 MEC Tournament Saturday in Athens.

The men defeated Concord, 100-81 behind a game-high 33 points from John Williams. Nick Edwards added 26 points. The Pioneers earned the No. 2 seed in the MEC South Division. GSC will face No. 3 Notre Dame (OH) Friday in the MEC Tournament Quarterfinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Wheeling. The Pioneers finish the regular season 8-3 overall.

The women fell to Concord, 97-86. Taychaun Hubbard led the Pioneers with 21 points. Gilmer County alum Riley Fitzwater recorded a double-double with a game-high 34 points and 12 rebounds. The Lady Pioneers are the No. 2 seed in the south division and will take on No. 3 West Liberty Thursday in the MEC Tournament Quarterfinals. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. in Wheeling. GSC ends the regular season 10-2 overall.

