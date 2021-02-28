Advertisement

Gondrezick’s 25 Helps No. 18 WVU Bounce Back at Kansas, 72-68

Mountaineers are now 18-4 overall and 12-4 in Big 12 action
Photo courtesy: Brent Beerends
Photo courtesy: Brent Beerends(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left, Esmery Martinez had a double-double with a career-high 24 rebounds and No. 18 West Virginia held on to defeat Kansas 72-68 on Saturday.

With the Mountaineers on top 68-66, Gondrezick let the shot clock wind down before drilling a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After another quick Kansas basket made it 71-68, Gondrezick, who was 11 of 14 from the foul line, made 1 of 2 at eight seconds.

The Jayhawks turned the ball over to end the game.

Martinez had 14 points for her 12th double-double for the Mountaineers (18-4, 12-4 Big 12 Conference) in their second game of a season-ending four-game road trip without injured point guard Madison Smith. Kirsten Deans added 12 points.

Aniya Thomas scored 19 points and Zakiyah Franklin 18 for Kansas (7-15, 3-13), who have lost six straight as well as 13 consecutive in the series.

The Mountaineers, battling to keep second place in the conference, had a 15-point lead in the middle of the third quarter but poor shooting caught up with them. Thomas had 12 points in the last 5:26 of the third quarter for the Jayhawks to cut the deficit to four.

West Virginia was just 2 of 15 from 3-point range, shooting 39% overall. A 51-37 rebounding advantage helped make a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Kansas shot just 37.5%.

West Virginia is at Kansas State on Wednesday when Kansas goes to Iowa State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
Alexander Murray
Murray charged with strangulation after domestic violence incident
Ronda Colisino
A Marion County woman allegedly dragged her child from the scene of an at-fault car accident
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 minimum wage
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 federal minimum wage

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 10 WVU Surges in Second Half to Sweep Kansas State, 65-43
WVU Charlotte
Mountaineer men’s soccer downs Charlotte, 3-0 to open Stratford era
West Virginia's Victor Scott, left, places a plastic viking helmet on Kevin Brophy (13) after...
No. 23 Mountaineer baseball hits 3 homers in 13-3 win over Kennesaw State
KState
No. 10 West Virginia looks for season sweep over streaking Kansas State