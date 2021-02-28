Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding

(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness in advance of potential flooding that may affect West Virginia during the week of Monday, March 1.

This State of Preparedness covers the 50 West Virginia counties that are currently categorized by the National Weather Service as being under a Flood Watch or a Hazardous Weather Outlook. Certain regions within these counties are currently under a Flood Warning, according to the NWS.

Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel counties are not included in the State of Preparedness because the NWS has not issued a flood watch, warning, or advisory in any of these counties. However, additional counties may be added to the State of Preparedness at a later date if deemed necessary.

