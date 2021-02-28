Advertisement

Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 275 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 131,855.

298,097 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,431 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,300.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Clay County, and a 31-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We must never tire of our efforts to prevent further loss due to this tragic and deadly disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge every West Virginian to continue to practice safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 7,258 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 239 patients are currently hospitalized, 65 patients are in ICU, and 34 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).

