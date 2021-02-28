Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 27, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy morning, we saw cloudy skies and highs in the low-50s for this afternoon. But tonight and tomorrow will be very soggy, and we’ll see enough rain to cause problems. A warm front will lift into WV tonight, bringing plenty of moisture into WV. As a result, we’ll see lots of rain coming in for the morning. Not only that, but another front will come in later in the day, giving us more rain for the afternoon and evening hours as well. Some of these patches of rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s, which will melt some leftover snow. It’s likely that by Monday morning, we’ll see at least 2 to 3 inches of rain across much of NCWV, with the northern counties seeing 1 to 2 inches of rain. On the one hand, this extra rain will lessen the precipitation deficit we have so far, with several areas seeing less precipitation than normal for February. On the other hand, because of rain and melting snow, we’ll see some high water issues in creeks and rivers. Patches of isolated flooding are possible in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Because of this potential threat, the NWS offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued Flood Watches for nearly all of WV from tonight into Monday morning. Slick roads will be problematic, so go slow on those roads if need be, and if there are flooded roads, avoid those areas. It’s not until Monday morning that the front leaves and takes the rain with it, allowing skies to clear out by the afternoon and evening hours. After Monday, the next several days will be mostly dry and seasonal, with only an occasional isolated shower ruining the dry streak.

Tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain starts coming in during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, so if you’re traveling tonight, you’ll need an umbrella. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: We warm up to the upper-50s and perhaps even reaching 60 in some areas. However, we’ll see rain for the whole day. The excess rain will lead to slick road conditions, and will even cause patches of isolated flooding, so we’ll be watching this system very carefully. Be aware of flooded spots, and stay safe on those roads. High: 61.

Monday: We’ll see some rain showers overnight into Monday morning, but after that, we’ll see skies beginning to clear. Highs will be seasonable. High: 46.

Tuesday: We’ll be a bit cooler, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine coming in, making the day feel wonderful. High: 42.

