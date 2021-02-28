Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be a long night, and for some areas near creeks and rivers, Monday will be a long day as well. A moisture-laden system is bringing plenty of heavy rain to WV tonight. The warm front that swept in earlier today has already dumped at least 1.5 inches of rain across most of WV, and we’ll see at least another inch of rain tonight. This excess rain is leading to flood warnings that will last until at least 10 PM for most of western and northern WV, including Harrison, Monongalia, and Doddridge counties. Flood Warnings are also in effect for the Tygart Valley River in Barbour County, as well as the Cheat River in Preston and Tucker counties, due to flood concerns as excess water spills into the rivers. Those warnings last until Tuesday morning, as the water will take time to drain from the rivers. Areal flooding will happen throughout tonight, especially in low-lying areas or areas near poor drainage, so if you see flooded roads, turn around and don’t drown. Avoid flooded areas, and take it slow when traveling on slick roads. This rain will continue until late-morning tomorrow, as the moisture-laden system leaves, leaving behind clearing skies and cooler temperatures. By Monday night, northwesterly winds and leftover moisture might give us a few mountain snow flurries. Other than that, we’ll be dry Monday night. After Monday, we’ll see a lot more sunshine coming through on Tuesday, as an area of high pressure brings drier air into our region. Later next week, highs will stay in the seasonable 40s, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Stay safe in your travels for tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight: Lots of heavy rain coming in tonight, as a cold front sweeps in during the overnight hours. Might see some gusty winds in the mountains too. The heavy rain will exasperate flood conditions already left earlier today. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: We’ll have rain in the morning too, so if you’re traveling down I-79, be careful. We’ll then dry out in the afternoon and evening, but areas near creeks and rivers might still have high water issues. High: 49.

Tuesday: Chilly start to the morning, but at least we’ll see mostly clear skies. We’ll have a beautiful, sunny afternoon, with highs in the 40s. High: 43.

Wednesday: More clouds coming in for the day, but we’ll be dry in NCWV, with mild temperatures. However, if you’re heading for western Virginia or the Carolinas, you’ll see rain. High: 52.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.