No. 23 WVU Blasted by Coastal Carolina, 10-5

Chanticleers hit four home runs
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WDTV) - Coastal Carolina hit four home runs to take down No. 23 WVU, 10-5.

Austin Davis and Vince Ippoliti each had two hits for the Mountaineers. Zach Ottinger took the loss allowing one earned run over two innings. Shaddon Peavyhouse earned the win for the Chanticleers throwing the final 3.2 innings scoreless with four strikeouts.

For Coastal Carolina, Nick Lucky went 3-for-4 with one run scored. Eric Brown went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.

With the loss, WVU falls to 3-3 overall. The Mountaineers will wrap-up their three-game road swing in South Carolina Sunday against Bryant. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. at Springs Brooks Stadium.

