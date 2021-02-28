Norma Jean McCoy Mazzie, 85, of East View, WV, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Pierpont Wishing Well Center in Fairmont. She was born December 27, 1935; a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Reo Rose McCoy. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years Sam A. Mazzie of East View, WV.Norma is survived by her six children; Linda Mazzie and her wife Caroline Dedmon of Shelby, NC; Kathie Kesner of Charleston, SC; David Mazzie of Gore, WV, Mark Mazzie and his wife Tracey of Clarksburg, WV; Joseph Mazzie of Clarksburg, WV; and Regina Elwell of Charleston, SC. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren, Patrick (wife Angel) Viglianco, Luke (wife Shannon) Viglianco, Jordan Kesner, Amanda (wife Tiffany) Mazzie-Pierce, Megan (husband Stephan) Hiser, Montanna (husband Joey) Mazzie-Sendling, Aaron Elwell, Hannah Elwell, Jacob (wife Cortney) Elwell, Anthony (wife Yeisy) Visokay, and Alicia Visokay and Justin Hall. Norma was blessed with nineteen great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jayce, Landon, and Evan Clevenger, Max Hiser, Sam, Cooper, Parker, and Jaxon Viglianco, Julianna Viglianco, Ethan Mazzie, Adley Sendling, Jacob Jr. & Jeremiah Elwell, Camilla & Grayson Elwell, Isabella and Xander Visokay, and Braiden Ingram. She was the aunt to several nieces and nephews and the oldest of four sisters to include Carol Sutton of Goldsboro, NC; Roberta (husband Albert) Ashworth of Myrtle Beach, SC and Joan Bean (deceased).Norma was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was involved in several activities of her children and grandchildren, to include numerous school boosters, and was normally the loudest mother in the stands. After her youngest children reached middle school she started in the workforce. She was employed for numerous years with the WV State Road cleaning offices, Kmart where she was crowned the “Queen of the Blue Light” and WalMart. For the longest time Norma was known as the “Avon Lady of East View” walking house to house selling and giving away free samples. Anyone that had met or knew Norma would say, ‘she’s a hoot’ and ‘mischievous and ornery’, charming, cheerful and a joy to all who knew her, she will be missed. The family would like to especially thank her caregivers at Genesis Pierpont Wishing Well Nursing Home in Fairmont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society; PO Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302Family and friends may call at the Amos-Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens next to her loving husband.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

