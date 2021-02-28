Salem Outlasted by Bluefield State in Overtime, 95-82

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Jordan Forbes scored a game-high 30 points but Salem fell to Bluefield State, 95-82 in overtime.

Fonz Hale and Aleksa Dobrijevic each added 16 points. Marquez Cooper paced the Big Blues with 27 points.

The Tigers were outscored 16-3 in overtime. With the loss, Salem drops to 4-5 overall.

The two teams will meet again Sunday in Bluefield. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

