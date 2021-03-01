Advertisement

2021 MEC Basketball Tournament Field Set

First round play-in games begin Monday on campus of higher seeded team
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 Mountain East Conference Tournament Field has been set.

First round play-in games begin Monday on the campus of the higher seeded team. Quarterfinal games for the women’s tournament will start Thursday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. The men’s quarterfinal matchups get underway Friday.

Both championships will take place on Sunday. Listed below are the seedings and schedule for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Men’s MEC Tournament Seeds

North Division 

#1 West Liberty (13-3)

#2 Fairmont State (12-4)

#3 Notre Dame (8-8)

#4 Alderson Broaddus (6-10)

#5 Wheeling (5-11)

South Division

#1 Charleston (13-2)

#2 Glenville State (8-3)

#3 West Virginia State (9-6)

#4 Concord (8-7)

#5 Davis & Elkins (4-10)

MEC First Round Games (Monday, March 1)

7 p.m.: #N5 Wheeling at #N4 Alderson Broaddus

7 p.m.: #S5 Davis & Elkins  at #S4 Concord

MEC Quarterfinal Games (Friday, March 5)

11 a.m.: #S2 Glenville State  vs. #N3 Notre Dame

2 p.m.: #N1 West Liberty vs. S4/5 

5 p.m.: #S1 Charleston vs. N4/5 Winner

8 p.m.: #N2 Fairmont State  vs. #S3 West Virginia State

Women’s MEC Tournament Seeds

North Division

#1 Notre Dame (13-3)

#2 Wheeling (8-8)#

3 West Liberty (8-8)

#4 Fairmont State (7-9)

#5 Alderson Broaddus (6-10)

South Division

#1 Charleston (14-2)

#2 Glenville State (10-2)

#3 Concord (9-6)

#4 West Virginia State (8-7)

#5 West Virginia Wesleyan (5-10)

MEC First Round Games (Monday, March 1)

7:30 p.m.: #N5 Alderson Broaddus at #N4 Fairmont State

7 p.m.: #S5 West Virginia Wesleyan at #S4 West Virginia State

* Game times will be finalized at the conclusion of men’s basketball play on Saturday

MEC Quarterfinal Games (Thursday, March 4)

11 a.m.: #S2 Glenville State vs. #N3 West Liberty

2 p.m.: #N1 Notre Dame vs. West Virginia State/West Virginia Wesleyan winner

5 p.m.: #S1 Charleston vs. Fairmont State/Alderson Broaddus winner

8 p.m.: #N2 Wheeling vs. #S3 Concord

