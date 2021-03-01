AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb

W.Va (WDTV) - After rising by 12 cents last week, the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is another eight cents higher this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.741

Average price during the week of February 22, 2021 $2.663

Average price during the week of March 3, 2020 $2.329

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

City Average price of gas Bridgeport $2.794 Clarksburg $2.753 Huntington $2.769 Martinsburg $2.785 Morgantown $2.785 Parkersburg $2.670 Weirton $2.700 Wheeling $2.668

Gas prices are increasing, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72. That is a 30 cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily national average since August 2019.

According to AAA, the latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

