Advertisement

AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb

(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - After rising by 12 cents last week, the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is another eight cents higher this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                           $2.741

Average price during the week of February 22, 2021                         $2.663

Average price during the week of March 3, 2020                                $2.329

The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

CityAverage price of gas
Bridgeport$2.794
Clarksburg$2.753
Huntington$2.769
Martinsburg$2.785
Morgantown$2.785
Parkersburg$2.670
Weirton$2.700
Wheeling$2.668

Gas prices are increasing, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72. That is a 30 cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily national average since August 2019.

According to AAA, the latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 1 2021 12 PM
Randolph J. Bernard
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing