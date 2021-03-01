AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
W.Va (WDTV) - After rising by 12 cents last week, the average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is another eight cents higher this week at $2.741 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.741
Average price during the week of February 22, 2021 $2.663
Average price during the week of March 3, 2020 $2.329
The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:
|City
|Average price of gas
|Bridgeport
|$2.794
|Clarksburg
|$2.753
|Huntington
|$2.769
|Martinsburg
|$2.785
|Morgantown
|$2.785
|Parkersburg
|$2.670
|Weirton
|$2.700
|Wheeling
|$2.668
Gas prices are increasing, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72. That is a 30 cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily national average since August 2019.
According to AAA, the latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83% down to an atypical low of 68%, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
