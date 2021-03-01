Advertisement

An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available

online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide(West Virginia Department of Transportation)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways and Gov. Jim Justice announced that an interactive online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide is now available.

The map allows users to search for any address or zoom in on any area of the state to view the types of work that are upcoming, underway, or have already been completed. The map includes several tabs that allow users to search for paving projects, core maintenance projects, Roads To Prosperity projects, bridge projects, slip repair projects, and slide repair projects. Users can also view a breakdown of maintenance data by county, by Division of Highways district, or statewide.

Individual roads and other project areas on the map are color-coded to show their stages of completion. By clicking on a project, users will find more detailed information about that project, including estimated start and completion dates, scope of work, and more. The map is updated every two weeks.

The online map can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 1 2021 12 PM
Randolph J. Bernard
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing