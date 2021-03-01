Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 1st, 2021

Skies start to clear
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain tapers off between breakfast and lunch, but temperatures rise only into the mid-40s for the daytime high in the afternoon. Clouds begin to clear in the afternoon, so that we have a partly cloudy sunset. However, this allows the overnight temperatures to drop into the low twenties before we wake up to clear skies on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a very sunny day, with highs in the low 40s, but dry and calm. On Wednesday, our skies gain a couple of clouds, but we still remain dry and mostly sunny, with temperatures creeping back up towards 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but we will still see some spots of sunshine. It is much colder though, with temperatures peaking in the upper 30s. On Friday, we will be back to sunny skies, and our temperatures will remain in the upper 30s. For now, it looks as though this entire week will be dry and sunny, with seasonable temperatures. Despite those wintry temperatures, the skies will look like summer!

Today: Rain clears out in the late morning, and clouds clear out in the evening. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 21.

Tuesday: A day full of sunshine! High: 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer! High: 52.

