Daisy Margaret “Peggy” Scritchfield Daisy Margaret “Peggy” Scritchfield, 95, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born in Barrackville on October 7, 1925 a daughter of the late Joseph and Estella Boyce Stevens. She retired as a telephone operator for Bell and C&P Telephone. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She enjoyed dancing, birdwatching, and spending time with family. She is survived by two sons James Steven Scritchfield and his wife Donna of Fairmont and John Joseph Scritchfield and his wife Charlotte of Worthington; one daughter Sandra Thayers of Souderton, Pennsylvania; one brother Paul Stevens of Fairmont; grandchildren Sandy Scritchfield Martin, Kimberly Scritchfield, Michael Thayers, and David Thayers and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and long time friend Nick Opas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Doris Kincell, Pauline Bragg, Clara Willenborg; two brother Dick Stevens and Lewis Stevens and one son-in-law John Thayers. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The Scritchfield family would like to thank St. Barbara’s Nursing Home for the compassionate care they showed Peggy. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

