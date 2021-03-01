Advertisement

Fairmont State’s Kotchman Sets MEC All-Time Scoring Record

Senior guard has netted 2,004 career points
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After scoring 26 points against Frostburg State Saturday, Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman has become the Mountain East Conference’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior guard has now scored 2,004 career points. She becomes the first player in MEC history and third player in Fairmont State history to eclipse 2,000 career points.

Currently, Kotchman ranks third in the league averaging 23 points per game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Murray
Murray charged with strangulation after domestic violence incident
Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

WVU baseball
No. 23 WVU Rallies in Ninth to Shock Bryant, 9-7
Salem men's basketball
Salem Bounces Back to Down Bluefield State, 63-48
Glenville State men's basketball
Glenville State Men and Women Seeded Second in MEC Tournament
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 23 WVU Blasted by Coastal Carolina, 10-5