Fairmont State’s Kotchman Sets MEC All-Time Scoring Record

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After scoring 26 points against Frostburg State Saturday, Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman has become the Mountain East Conference’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior guard has now scored 2,004 career points. She becomes the first player in MEC history and third player in Fairmont State history to eclipse 2,000 career points.

Currently, Kotchman ranks third in the league averaging 23 points per game.

