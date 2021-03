WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Downtown Weston is getting a new one-stop-shop.

Family Dollar is coming to the city.

It will take the place of the former Rite Aid on the E. 3rd St. and Court St. intersection.

The intersection is known as a heavily frequented area in Weston.

Pertinent dates on the new store have not been released.

