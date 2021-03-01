Advertisement

Governor Justice gets funding for students to take ACT for free for PROMISE Scholarship applicants

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he is authorizing $341,000 in federal gear funding to cover the cost of ACT on campus exams for seniors applying for the PROMISE Scholarship.

He made the announcement during a press conference Monday.

West Virginia is the first state in the nation to cover the testing cost for these seniors, according to the ACT.

The governor says he has asked the board to push back the PROMISE Scholarship deadline for people to apply.

“I am incredibly honored to be able to allocate this funding and make West Virginia the first state in the nation to cover these testing costs for our high school seniors,” Gov. Justice said. “I thank Chancellor Tucker and the entire West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for also working quickly on my request to extend the Promise Scholarship application deadline. We want our next generation of leaders in this great state to have every opportunity in the world to continue their education beyond high school in one of our world-class higher education institutions.”

The governor also says 11.7% of the total population in West Virginia is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state is anticipating receiving 15,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. 34,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected this week as well. Over 92,000 vaccines are expected to come to the state this week, according to the governor.

Gov. Justice also announced in the month of February, the state is at a $34.2 million surplus.

West Virginia is $321.7 million in total collections and $34.2 million above the estimate. This is 7.4% above prior year receipts.

The year-to-date surplus is at $208 million.

Governor Justice says he’s really proud of how the economics of the state have been handled.

A new Department of Transportation Map is being released Monday. You can find it here. It will show every bridge, road and maintenance project going on across the state of West Virginia. It is now live.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 1 2021 12 PM
Randolph J. Bernard
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available