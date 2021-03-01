Governor Justice gets funding for students to take ACT for free for PROMISE Scholarship applicants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he is authorizing $341,000 in federal gear funding to cover the cost of ACT on campus exams for seniors applying for the PROMISE Scholarship.

He made the announcement during a press conference Monday.

West Virginia is the first state in the nation to cover the testing cost for these seniors, according to the ACT.

The governor says he has asked the board to push back the PROMISE Scholarship deadline for people to apply.

“I am incredibly honored to be able to allocate this funding and make West Virginia the first state in the nation to cover these testing costs for our high school seniors,” Gov. Justice said. “I thank Chancellor Tucker and the entire West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for also working quickly on my request to extend the Promise Scholarship application deadline. We want our next generation of leaders in this great state to have every opportunity in the world to continue their education beyond high school in one of our world-class higher education institutions.”

The governor also says 11.7% of the total population in West Virginia is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state is anticipating receiving 15,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. 34,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected this week as well. Over 92,000 vaccines are expected to come to the state this week, according to the governor.

Gov. Justice also announced in the month of February, the state is at a $34.2 million surplus.

West Virginia is $321.7 million in total collections and $34.2 million above the estimate. This is 7.4% above prior year receipts.

The year-to-date surplus is at $208 million.

Governor Justice says he’s really proud of how the economics of the state have been handled.

A new Department of Transportation Map is being released Monday. You can find it here. It will show every bridge, road and maintenance project going on across the state of West Virginia. It is now live.

