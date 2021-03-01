Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 1, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Well the skies have parted and the rain has ended, but unfortunately, we are still looking at Flood Warnings in effect. The danger in these warnings is mostly near swollen rivers and streams and also lower-lying areas. Also, be on the lookout for road closures, and please do not attempt to cross any roads that are underwater. These warnings will continue to be in effect this evening. For the Clarksburg area, the flood warning continues till 10 pm, but could possibly be extended. In the last 24 hours, Clarksburg received just over .95″ of rain, but it wasn’t just the rain that has exasperated the flooding. In some areas the rain, along with the warmer temperatures has really helped to melt some of the snowpacks, adding it into the rivers and streams. The good news is that the next several days look sunny and dry, so we can expect rivers and streams to begin to recede after the warnings have been dropped. We are also dealing with some very gusty winds today and the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of the northeastern part of the state as well as some of the higher elevations counties. These advisories continue through tomorrow morning with expected gusts of 40-50 mph. Be careful on the roads and also be aware of the possibility of some trees downed as well as power lines. For the rest of the week, nice sunny days with chilly mornings are in the forecast.

Tonight: Clear and windy: Low: 20

Tuesday: Sunny and breazy: High 42

Wednesday: Sunny, spring-like and warm: High: 54

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High: 45

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.