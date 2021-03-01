No. 23 WVU Rallies in Ninth to Shock Bryant, 9-7

CONWAY, S.C. (WDTV) - No. 23 WVU hit six home runs in the game and scored four runs in the ninth inning to shock Bryant, 9-7.

The Mountaineers trailed 7-5 entering the ninth inning. Kevin Brophy hit a sac fly to score Victor Scott bringing West Virginia within one. Then, with two outs, pinch-hitter Nathan Blasick blasted a three-run go-ahead homer to put the Mountaineers on top.

Brophy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. Scott, Vince Ippoliti, and Mikey Kluska each homered as well.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 4-3. The Mountaineers return home to Monongalia County Ballpark this week and will open a three-game series Friday against Kent State.

