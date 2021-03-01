No. 4 WVU Rifle Wins 14th GARC Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 WVU rifle won its 14th-ever Great America Rifle Championship scoring 4,727 aggregate points.

The event was held virtually. Jared Eddy had the championship’s second-best combined score totaling 589 on smallbore and 597 on air rifle. Verena Zaisberger recorded the third-best combined score with 588 on smallbore and 598 on air rifle.

The Mountaineers will now get ready for the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships hosted by Ohio State in Columbus on March 12-13.

