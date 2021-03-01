No COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va. in 24 hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 193 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 132,048.

298,942 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,756 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

DHHR officials said 6,997 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,220), Berkeley (9,693), Boone (1,582), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,807), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,069), Greenbrier (2,430), Hampshire (1,532), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,843), Jackson (1,667), Jefferson (3,634), Kanawha (12,121), Lewis (1,037), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,701), Marion (3,676), Marshall (3,013), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,223), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,130), Monongalia (8,049), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,637), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,542), Putnam (4,221), Raleigh (4,704), Randolph (2,392), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,091), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,684), Wayne (2,618), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (360), Wood (7,063), Wyoming (1,741).

