Preston County man sentenced for sending obscene material to a minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Joshua Armstrong, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, was sentenced on Monday to 30 months of incarceration for sending pornography to a minor, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Armstrong, 26, pled guilty to one count of “Transfer of Obscenity to a Minor” in October 2020. Armstrong admitted to sending obscene material to a minor under the age of 16 in Preston County in August 2016.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

