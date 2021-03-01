Advertisement

Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney

Randolph J. Bernard
Randolph J. Bernard(The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph J. Bernard will serve as Acting United States Attorney beginning Monday, March 1, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Bernard was selected to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney by the Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington, D.C. after former U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced his resignation effective Feb. 28.

“We look forward to continuing Mr. Powell’s excellent work under his “One District, One Mission” motto, as we work to combat the drug epidemic, crimes against children, crimes against the elderly, combatting violent crime, and the other Department of Justice initiatives,” said Bernard.

Bernard previously served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Chief of the Criminal Division. Bernard joined the office in 2002, and has experience prosecuting a wide range of criminal cases, including drugs and violent crimes, firearms, white collar offenses, fraud and tax cases, and child pornography cases. Bernard has also served as the District Office Security Manager.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 1 2021 12 PM
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing