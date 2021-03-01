Salem Bounces Back to Down Bluefield State, 63-48

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball took down Bluefield State, 63-48 Sunday.

Jordan Forbes scored a game-high 21 points. Barron Tanner had 12 and Fonz Hale added 11. Marquez Cooper led the Big Blue with 12 points.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 5-5 overall. On Saturday, Salem fell to Bluefield State, 95-82 in overtime.

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday at Benedict College. Tip-off in Columbia, S.C. is set for 4 p.m.

