Advertisement

Salem Bounces Back to Down Bluefield State, 63-48

Tigers are now 5-5 overall
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball took down Bluefield State, 63-48 Sunday.

Jordan Forbes scored a game-high 21 points. Barron Tanner had 12 and Fonz Hale added 11. Marquez Cooper led the Big Blue with 12 points.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 5-5 overall. On Saturday, Salem fell to Bluefield State, 95-82 in overtime.

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday at Benedict College. Tip-off in Columbia, S.C. is set for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Murray
Murray charged with strangulation after domestic violence incident
Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their...
Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

WVU baseball
No. 23 WVU Rallies in Ninth to Shock Bryant, 9-7
Sierra Kotchman
Fairmont State’s Kotchman Sets MEC All-Time Scoring Record
Glenville State men's basketball
Glenville State Men and Women Seeded Second in MEC Tournament
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 23 WVU Blasted by Coastal Carolina, 10-5