Salem Bounces Back to Down Bluefield State, 63-48
Tigers are now 5-5 overall
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem men’s basketball took down Bluefield State, 63-48 Sunday.
Jordan Forbes scored a game-high 21 points. Barron Tanner had 12 and Fonz Hale added 11. Marquez Cooper led the Big Blue with 12 points.
With the victory, the Tigers improve to 5-5 overall. On Saturday, Salem fell to Bluefield State, 95-82 in overtime.
The Tigers will be back in action Thursday at Benedict College. Tip-off in Columbia, S.C. is set for 4 p.m.
