School Closings and Delays for March 1st

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here is the latest information about school closings and delays for Monday March 1st, 2021.

Barbour - All schools in Barbour County will be remote learning on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021 due to high water.

Gilmer - All schools in Gilmer County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021.

Marion - All schools in Marion County will be closed on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021 due to Weather.

Monongalia - All schools in Monongalia County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021.

Pendelton - All schools in Pendleton County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021.

Pocahontas - All schools in Pocahontas County will be on a 3-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021.

Preston:

Aurora Elementary in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Bruceton School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Central Preston Middle School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Fellowsville Elementary in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Kingwood Elementary in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Preston High School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, & custodians report on a regular schedule & all other students/staff report on a 2-hour delay. Rowlesburg-area students will be remote.

Rowlesburg School in Preston County will be remote learning on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021 due to flooding conditions. Rowlesburg School and Rowelsburg Area PHS students do not report & Rowlesburg staff reports to designated district school locations.

South Preston School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Terra Alta/East Preston School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

West Preston School in Preston County will be on a 2-hour delay on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Maintenance, mechanics, and custodians report on a regular schedule and all other students & staff report on a 2-hour delay.

Tucker - All schools in Tucker County will be remote learning on Mon. Mar. 1, 2021. Staff should report ONLY if you can do so safely, otherwise you will work remotely from home. All remote classes will start at normal time.

