Sheetz to build $2 million distribution depot in West Virginia, create 30 new jobs

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station at Burr Industrial Park in Kearneysville, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

When completed, the truck transfer station will employ 34 workers. That number includes the creation of 30 new jobs, primarily for truck drivers and delivery assistants. Interviews will begin in the summer of 2021 for positions starting in early 2022.

The $2 million investment includes 5.5 acres in the industrial park, construction of a 1,900-square-foot building, and designated parking area for tractor/trailers hauling grocery and retail items.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.