Advertisement

Sheetz to build $2 million distribution depot in West Virginia, create 30 new jobs

Facebook: Sheetz
Facebook: Sheetz(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station at Burr Industrial Park in Kearneysville, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

When completed, the truck transfer station will employ 34 workers. That number includes the creation of 30 new jobs, primarily for truck drivers and delivery assistants. Interviews will begin in the summer of 2021 for positions starting in early 2022.

The $2 million investment includes 5.5 acres in the industrial park, construction of a 1,900-square-foot building, and designated parking area for tractor/trailers hauling grocery and retail items.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 1
Wisdom to Wealth
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, March 1
AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available