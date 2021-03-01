Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia residents are experiencing an outage of their Spectrum internet and phone service due to a downed powerline.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the City of Clarksburg announced that a utility pole was down outside of the city. Power crews replaced the pole, but said the fiber line still needs to be repaired.

The repairs to the power line have started and are estimated to be completed around midnight on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.