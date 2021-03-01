Advertisement

West Virginia to get over $47.7M for affordable housing

(WBAY)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said federal awards totaling over $47.7 million will go to the state for addressing affordable housing and homelessness.

The 51 funding awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go to city and county housing authorities and other local groups.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, no matter their circumstances,” Manchin said in a statement.

His office sent out a joint press release with Capito.

“This funding from HUD supports West Virginia by providing needed assistance to help our residents facing homelessness and strengthens our public housing sector,” Capito said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
No COVID-19 related deaths reported in W.Va. in 24 hours
WV DOH
WV DOH offering new mechanical training class in Buckhannon
Family Dollar
Family Dollar to fill former Rite Aid store in Weston
School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st