WV DOH offering new mechanical training class in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) is rolling out a new training program to make sure its mechanics are the best in the business.

Mechanics training programs are now available for transportation workers to improve their skill sets, gain experience and, ultimately advance within DOH.

Core training classes will be offered to transportation workers in basic electrical, storm guard training, and preventative maintenance.

The program will be offered locally at the DOH equipment division in Buckhannon.

The DOH has not announced enrollment or class dates yet.

