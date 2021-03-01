Advertisement

WV DOH offering new mechanical training class in Buckhannon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) is rolling out a new training program to make sure its mechanics are the best in the business.

Mechanics training programs are now available for transportation workers to improve their skill sets, gain experience and, ultimately advance within DOH.

Core training classes will be offered to transportation workers in basic electrical, storm guard training, and preventative maintenance.

The program will be offered locally at the DOH equipment division in Buckhannon.

The DOH has not announced enrollment or class dates yet.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 275 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
State reduces the amount of covid-19 vaccines in Monongalia County.
State reduces amount of covid-19 vaccines by half in Mon County

Latest News

Family Dollar
Family Dollar to fill former Rite Aid store in Weston
School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for most counties due to potential flooding