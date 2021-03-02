$1.2 million investment to Catholic schools across W.Va.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a $1.2 million investment in 24 Catholic schools across the state.

The investment will be given to families of students who are currently enrolled, as well as those who have had to leave Catholic school in the last year due to the financial strains of the pandemic.

Families who qualify will get $250 per child in grades PK-12 in the parochial school system, regardless of religious affiliation. It will be used for tuition and fees during the 2021-2022 school year.

Diocese officials say this grant is in addition to any tuition assistance families may be eligible for. This includes the Diocesan Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) for Catholic families and funds granted at the local parish and school level.

“We have seen a number of families who were forced to leave our schools for financial reasons or because their parents lost employment because of the pandemic. We want to welcome them back, as well as say thank you to those families who sacrificed much to provide a Catholic education to their children during these trying times.” said Bishop Brennan.

Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine, Ed.S., says, “the past 12 months have been both unpredictable and challenging on our families, schools, parishes, and communities,” Deschaine said. “While we have all had to make sacrifices, we have also defined priorities. Needless to say, ours was the academic, social, emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental well-being of our students.”

For more information, contact your local Catholic school. For a listing, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.